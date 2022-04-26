WHO: Romania has registered the first case of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children

Romania has reported the first case of acute hepatitis of unknown origin affecting children. 169 such cases were registered in 11 countries. Of the cases of acute hepatitis, at least one child died and 17 children needed a liver transplant, the WHO said in a press release quoted by CNN.

These cases showed hepatic insufficiency, often severe, high levels of enzymes indicating hepatic cytolysis and jaundice. The presence of adenovirus F41 was detected in 74 cases.

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced that the case of severe acute hepatitis in a child in Romania is a 5-year-old girl, admitted to a specialized hospital on April 4.

No active viral infection was detected, and the markers for autoimmune diseases were negative, the Ministry of Health explained.

“The child’s condition is stable, he is receiving symptomatic medication and is still hospitalized. The child has not traveled abroad and has no epidemiological link to another case reported to WHO Europe. The report was based on the WHO definition of a probable case, which refers to liver failure, transaminases> 500 IU and jaundice in a child with no markers of hepatic viral infection. We are making these clarifications in order to inform the public and to eliminate the speculations that could cause concern among parents in Romania”, the quoted source said.

The World Health Organization has found that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis in children aged one month to 16 years have been identified in 11 countries. At least one child died and 17 needed a liver transplant. Most cases – 114 – were reported in the United Kingdom. There were 13 cases in Spain, 12 in Israel, 9 in the United States and fewer confirmed cases in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium, according to the WHO.