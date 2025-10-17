Every year, on October 18th, World Menopause Day is celebrated — a global event aimed at raising awareness about this natural stage in a woman’s life and encouraging open dialogue about the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes that accompany it.

This day was established in 1984 by the International Menopause Society (IMS) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). Its purpose was to encourage women, healthcare professionals, and society as a whole to view menopause not as the end of femininity, but as a new stage of balance and self-awareness.

Over time, menopause has been an insufficiently researched and rarely discussed topic, contributing to a lack of understanding and proper support for women going through it. The establishment of World Menopause Day encourages dialogue, education, and research, offering a global platform to discuss the challenges and solutions related to this stage of life.

Claudia Buneci, nutritionist and functional medicine coach specializing in hormonal balance, explains how we can embrace this period and what natural solutions are available to support women through it.

“Menopause marks the end of the fertile period and is caused by the gradual decline of ovarian hormone production, especially estrogen and progesterone. Although it’s a natural process, its impact on the body can be significant: hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, weight gain, vaginal dryness, or decreased bone density. Additionally, many women experience anxiety, chronic fatigue, or difficulty concentrating — all influenced by hormonal imbalance and daily stress. Menopause should not be seen as a ‘final point,’ but rather as a new beginning. This transition can be an opportunity to reconnect with your body and focus on your health, starting as early as the premenopausal stage. Premenopause is the window of time when the body prepares for menopause. With care and attention, we can move through these changes more smoothly,” explains the specialist.

How to manage the challenges of menopause

Menopause can have a significant impact on women’s lives — 3 out of 4 experience symptoms, and 70% report acute stress. Effective management of this period involves knowledge, tailored strategies, and multidisciplinary support (medical, nutritional, psychological).

“World Menopause Day is an invitation to awareness, acceptance, and action. It reminds us that hormonal health is a fundamental part of women’s health, and menopause should not be viewed as a problem but as a natural transition. Approaching this stage requires a holistic perspective that includes balanced nutrition, stress management, adequate sleep, and regular physical activity. Consulting a doctor or a hormonal balance specialist is essential for a harmonious adaptation. Through education, support, and proper interventions, this phase can become one of rebalancing and personal rediscovery,” says Claudia Buneci.

Approaching and alleviating menopausal challenges: strategies and solutions

Women can go through menopause more smoothly by listening to their bodies and providing the support they need. Balanced nutrition, proper supplementation, rest, and emotional equilibrium are the pillars of this transformation. Claudia Buneci, functional medicine coach for hormonal balance, offers practical directions that can make a difference:

“Women can better manage menopausal symptoms through an anti-inflammatory lifestyle and functional nutrition that supports hormonal equilibrium. I recommend consuming foods rich in natural phytoestrogens (flaxseeds, fermented soy, legumes); maintaining optimal hydration; reducing sugar and processed foods; engaging in regular physical activity to support muscle mass and bone health; and practicing relaxation techniques such as conscious breathing, meditation, or walks in nature. Let’s remember that menopause is not a period of loss, but an opportunity to reconnect with one’s feminine power. The goal is not to eliminate the natural process, but to give the body the resources it needs to go through it with minimal discomfort.”

World Menopause Day reminds us that femininity has no age. It is a time when women can rediscover their bodies, support them through conscious choices, and honor this stage with gentleness and gratitude. Menopause is not an end, but a rebirth in balance — a new stage of wisdom, strength, and freedom.

About Claudia Buneci

Claudia Buneci is a nutritionist and functional medicine coach specializing in hormonal balance, and the mother of three children. She graduated as a Nutrition Technician in Romania, then studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in the USA. Motivated by her desire to understand the complex “puzzle” of women’s health, she pursued multiple courses in hormonal balance, energy optimization, and nutrition during pregnancy and postpartum.

Currently, she is studying Functional Medicine at the School for Applied Functional Medicine, a three-year program in the United States.

Claudia currently works with women in premenopause through her holistic program Shiny 40, where she and her team support them in balancing their hormones through lifestyle changes.