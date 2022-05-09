Heat wave ahead, up to 31C in Romania in the coming 2 weeks

Meteorologists announce that in the coming days, in Romania, the weather will be significantly warmer, with highs that will reach Moldova up to 31 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), towards the end of May it will be cold, and in the mountains the temperatures will drop at night below the freezing point.

Weather in Banat

In Banat, after a day (May 10) in which the thermal values ​​will be around the normal ones, respectively maximum of 21-23 degrees and minimum of 8-10 degrees, regionally mediated, the weather will gradually warm up, but significantly, so that on May 12 and 13 the air temperature will reach 28-30 degrees at noon, and during the nights it will be 12-15 degrees.

Subsequently, the weather will be cooler, and between May 16-18 there will be values ​​close to normal during the day, with 20-23 degrees, but below those characteristic of the period during the nights, when 5-10 degrees will be recorded. In the other days it will be slightly warmer than usual (average thermal maximum of 25-27 degrees and minimum of 10-13 degrees).

The weather will get unstable in Banat around May 10, and after May 14, showers are also expected, particularly in the afternoon and in the hill areas.

Crisana

And in Crişana, on May 10, the thermal regime will be characterized by values ​​around the normal ones, with maximums of 20-22 degrees and minimums of 8-10 degrees, regionally mediated, then the weather will warm appreciably, so that On May 12 and 13 the air temperature will reach 26-29 degrees at noon, and during the nights it will be 12-15 degrees. Later the weather will be cooler, and between May 16-18 the nights will be colder than usual, with 5-9 degrees, and during the day there will be values ​​close to those characteristic of the period (20-23 degrees). However, in the other days it will be slightly warmer than normal (average maximum temperature of 24-26 degrees and minimum of 9-13 degrees).

Weather in Transylvania

At the beginning of the interval, in Transylvania the thermal regime will be characterized by values ​​close to those specific to the period (maximum of 18-23 degrees and minimum of 4-8 degrees, regionally mediated), then the weather will warm appreciably, so that in 12 and 13 May the air temperature will reach 24-28 degrees at noon, and will be 7-13 degrees during the night. Afterwards, the weather will gradually cool down and, especially between May 16-18, slightly lower values ​​will be recorded than those characteristic of the period – day 17-21 degrees, and during the nights 2-7 degrees. On May 9, 10 and 14, there will be manifestations of more atmospheric instability. The rest of the time, especially during the afternoons, there will be temporary showers.

Weather in Moldova

In Moldova, after a day (May 10) when the thermal values ​​will be close to normal, respectively highs of 19-22 degrees and lows of 5-8 degrees, regionally averaged, the weather will heat up significantly, so in May 12 and 13 the air temperature will reach 27-31 degrees at noon, and during the nights it will be 12-15 degrees. Later the weather will gradually cool; in the period 17-18 May there will be values ​​below the specifics of the period, with 17-22 degrees during the day and 4-8 degrees during the nights, and in the other days the thermal regime will be normal for the period of the year (average maximum temperatures of 20- 24 degrees and lows of 8-11 degrees). On May 9 and May 13-14, there will be more local weather instability, and in the second week showers will be possible in the afternoon, so the whole period will be characterized by a poor rainfall regime.

Dobrogea

The first days will be characterized in Dobrogea by a thermal regime close to the usual one of the period, so that the average of the maximums will be of 17-22 degrees, and of the minimums of 9-11 degrees. The appreciable warming of the weather estimated for the period 12-15 May will determine the registration of diurnal values ​​of 26-29 degrees (on the coast of 21-24 degrees) and nocturnal values ​​of 12-15 degrees, mediatedregional. In the second week the weather will be cold, so that on most days the temperatures will be slightly lower than normal in the second half of May, with highs of 17-21 degrees and lows of 9-13 degrees. The rainfall regime will be deficient, local showers, generally weak in quantity, being possible especially in the second part of the reference interval.

Weather in Muntenia

In Muntenia, the weather will be relatively cool on May 10, when, on regional average, there will be thermal maximums of 18-22 degrees and minimums of 7-10 degrees, but later the heating will be significant, so that on the 12th and on May 13 the daytime temperatures will reach an average of 28-30 degrees, and at night it will be 11-15 degrees. In the second week the weather will cool down; between May 17 and 20, the thermal values ​​will be slightly lower than the norms of the period (with averages of maximums of 19-23 degrees and minimums of 6-10 degrees). During May 10th and around May 14th, there will be local manifestations of atmospheric instability, otherwise there will be possible temporary light showers, so that overall the rainfall regime will be deficient.

Oltenia

Also in Oltenia, on the 10th of May, the weather will be relatively cool in most of the region, with thermal maximums of 18-23 degrees and minimums of 7-11 degrees, but later the temperatures will increase appreciably, so that on the 12th and May 13 will average 28-31 degrees during the day and 12-17 degrees at night. Then the weather will be cooler, but in general the values ​​will be slightly higher than usual in the second half of May (24-27 degrees at noon and 9-12 degrees at night), possibly lower during May 18-19.

During the day of May 10 and around the dates of May 14 and 18, there will be local manifestations of atmospheric instability, otherwise light showers will be possible temporarily, so that overall the rainfall regime will be deficient.

Mountain weather

In the mountains, the weather will be cool around May 10, then the temperatures will rise significantly and will be well above those specific to the period on May 12 and 13, with highs of 10-20 degrees and lows of 3-10 degrees . In the second week, the weather will be colder and temperatures will be lower than normal for the time of year, which will fall below freezing at night. Rain showers will be more frequent on May 9, 10 and 14. Local and temporary rainfall will also be in the second week, but the amounts of water accumulated over the entire interval will be characterized by a poor rainfall regime. During May 16-18, there will be mixed precipitation at very high altitudes.