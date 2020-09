Romanian weathermen have issued a Code Yellow alert for heat and thermal discomfort in nine counties from southeastern country and Bucharest today, with maximum temperatures climbing up to 36C.

The alert is valid for rancea, Galaţi, Buzău, Brăila, Ialomiţa, Călăraşi, Giurgiu counties, partially in Tulcea and Constanta, and also for Bucharest.

The thermal discomfort will be high in the southeastern regions, with the temperature-moisture index exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units, while maximum temperatures will range from 33C to 36C in the afternoon.

However, meteorologists have also announced that rains and storms will come into force is south west, centre, north-east and in the mountains as of Thursday, September 3 till Friday, September 4 at 21:00hrs. The weather will get unstable in these regions, with torrential rains, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail in store.