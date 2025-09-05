Heatwave Alert: Yellow Code in 15 Counties, 36°C Forecast

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Friday, new yellow heatwave warnings targeting 15 counties. Meteorologists also inform that on Saturday there will be a heatwave in 10 counties in the north-west of the country. Meteorologists announce that on Friday, between 12-21, a yellow heatwave code will come into force. Thus, the heatwave will intensify in Banat and Crișana, where there will be a heatwave, and will persist in Maramureș, western and northern Transylvania and in the northern half of Moldova, where temperatures will be particularly high.

“The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units in some places and there will be thermal discomfort. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 36 degrees, with the highest values ​​in Banat and Crișana“, informs the ANM.

Meteorologists have also issued a yellow heatwave code valid on Saturday, also between 12-21, in Maramureș, Crișana, in northern Banat and in northern and western Transylvania. The heat wave will continue in the mentioned areas, so that “there will be particularly high temperatures and thermal discomfort. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units in some places. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 34 degrees”, warns the ANM.

Weather in Bucharest

In the Capital, on Friday, the weather will be warm. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will blow weakly and occasionally moderately. The maximum temperature will be 32…34 degrees. During Saturday, the weather in Bucharest will be warm. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will blow weakly to moderately. The maximum temperature will be 31…33 degrees. Also, meteorologists inform that between September 5, 12 noon – September 5, 9 pm, Bucharest will not be under the incidence of a general alert message. At the same time, they specify that between September 6, 12 noon – September 6, 9 pm, Bucharest will not be under the incidence of a general alert message.