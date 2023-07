Meteorologists have announced that there will be three days of high thermal discomfort and heatwave in areas of the south and east of the country starting on Tuesday. There will be 35C in Bucharest at noon.

On July 4, 5 and 6, thermal discomfort will be increasing in the southern and eastern regions, so that the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach and locally exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

It will be hot on Tuesday on July 4 in small areas in the Danube Meadow and in Bărăgan, and on Wednesday and Thursday, July 5 and 6, in most of Muntenia, the west of Dobrogea and in the southern half of Moldova, areas where temperatures maximums will be between 33 and 36C, according to the National Meteorology Administration. The weather forecast in Bucharest The weather will be hot, hot in the afternoon, when the thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach and easily exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum temperatures will generally be 33…35C, and the minimum 18…20C. The sky will be variable, with temporary clouds during the afternoons, when there will be conditions for showers, thunderstorms and short-term wind gusts.