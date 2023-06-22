Heatwave expected in the coming days

Three days of heatwave are expected across the country, with temperatures up to 36 degrees, according to meteorologists. At the same time, a yellow code warning for rain and thunderstorms is in force in the mountain areas on Thursday, and from Friday evening the rains will spread across the country.

On Thursday, between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., a code yellow warning of unstable weather will be in effect in the mountain area, where there will be showers, thunderstorms, wind gusts of 55 – 65 km/h , and on limited areas storms and hail.

Starting from Friday evening (June 23), the atmospheric instability will intensify from the western regions and will encompass the whole country, meteorologists say. Also, the meteorologists issued an information of high thermal discomfort and heat wave throughout the country, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thus, the thermal discomfort will be high on Thursday (June 22) in the western and south-western regions, on Friday in all plain areas and on limited hilly areas, and on Saturday mainly in the south and east.

The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, and the maximum thermal values ​​will be between 31 and 36 degrees, while it will be hot in the plain areas.

In Bucharest, between June 22, 10:00 a.m. and June 24, 10:00 p.m., the thermal discomfort will increase and the weather will become hot, during which the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach and exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum temperatures will reach 36 degrees, while the minimums will oscillate between 18 and 20 degrees. During the afternoons there will be cloudy and a chance for showers, lightning and wind gusts.