Heatwave Retreats in Southeast, Storms Hit Flooded Counties
After a weekend that recorded some of the highest temperatures of this summer, Romania’s National Meteorological Administration issued several yellow and orange storm warnings on Monday for northeastern counties already affected by flooding following Sunday’s storms.
The weather remains scorching on Monday in the southeast, but starting tonight, two weather alerts—orange and yellow—will come into effect, bringing storms and torrential rain that will impact half the country.
