Heatwave Retreats in Southeast, Storms Hit Flooded Counties

Meteorologists have issued an orange heatwave warning, valid on Monday until 10 p.m., for the counties of Giurgiu, Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Galați, Ilfov, the city of Bucharest, and the continental area of Constanța County. According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), “the heatwave will remain intense, with extreme heat and high thermal discomfort. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 36 and 39°C.”

Additionally, a yellow code for excessive heat is also in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday for parts of southwestern and northern Muntenia, northern continental Dobrogea, and southwestern and eastern Moldova.

“It will be hot and thermally uncomfortable, with the THI reaching the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 36°C,” warn meteorologists.

Storm alerts

A yellow code warning for atmospheric instability, valid Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., has been issued for northern Moldova and parts of the Eastern Carpathians. The weather will be unstable, with torrential downpours, lightning, small hail (1–2 cm), gusty winds, and storms (wind gusts generally between 50–70 km/h). Rainfall amounts will reach 20–25 l/sqm, and locally over 30–40 l/sqm, either in short bursts or by accumulation.

Also on Monday, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., an orange storm warning is in place for the counties of Suceava, Botoșani, and Neamț. According to ANM:

“There will be torrential rain, frequent lightning, strong storms (wind speeds of 70–80 km/h), and medium-sized hail (2–3 cm). Rainfall amounts will reach 30–40 l/sqm, and locally exceed 50–60 l/sqm.”

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), a yellow code storm warning will come into effect Monday night at 10 p.m., valid until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

In eastern Transylvania, most of Muntenia, northwestern Moldova, and the continental part of Dobrogea, periods of atmospheric instability are expected, bringing torrential downpours, lightning, small hail (1–2 cm), gusty winds, and storms (with wind gusts generally between 50–70 km/h). Rainfall amounts may reach 20–25 l/sqm, and locally over 30–40 l/sqm in a short time or by accumulation.

At the same time, an orange code warning will be in effect for the counties of Botoșani, Neamț, Iași, Bacău, Vaslui, Galați, and Vrancea. These areas will experience torrential rain, frequent lightning, strong winds (70–80 km/h), and medium-sized hail (2–3 cm). Rainfall could reach 30–40 l/sqm, and locally exceed 50–60 l/sqm, ANM warns.

Throughout Tuesday, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a yellow code warning for storms across most of Transylvania, the north of Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as mountain areas. The forecast includes periods of atmospheric instability with torrential showers, lightning, hail, wind intensification, and storms (wind gusts generally 50–60 km/h). Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20–25 l/sqm, and over 30 l/sqm locally.

An orange code warning has been issued for the counties of Sibiu, Brașov, Covasna, Harghita, and the mountainous areas of Gorj, Hunedoara, Alba, Vâlcea, Argeș, Dâmbovița, and Prahova. Meteorologists forecast significant rainfall accompanied by lightning, strong gusts, and hail, with precipitation totals of 30–40 l/sqm, and locally 50–60 l/sqm.

Weather in Bucharest

On Monday, Bucharest is under an orange code heatwave warning. The heatwave will slightly weaken but high temperatures and severe thermal discomfort will persist. The temperature-humidity index (THI) is expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum temperature will be around 37°C, with a minimum of 19–20°C.

The sky will be partly cloudy during the day, but overnight there will be increased cloud cover, torrential showers (8–10 l/sqm, locally over 15 l/sqm), lightning, gusty winds (50–60 km/h), and hail. Overnight into Tuesday, Bucharest will be under a yellow code storm warning for atmospheric instability.

On Tuesday, unstable weather will continue in the capital, with temperatures dropping compared to recent days. The sky will be partly cloudy, with temporary heavy cloudiness, especially during the day, when showers, lightning, and short gusts of wind are expected. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C.