Heatwave returns to southern Romania at start of September

September begins with summer temperatures. After a brief episode of storms, the heat wave returns tomorrow. Temperatures will reach 37 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast of the country, regions for which a yellow heat wave code has been issued. Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorological Agency, told Digi24 that the weather will remain hot even during the weekend.

According to the National Meteorological Agency, from tomorrow at noon there will be a yellow code of high temperatures and thermal discomfort in Banat, southern Oltenia and Moldova, in southern, central and eastern Wallachia and in continental Dobrogea. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will locally reach the critical threshold of 80 units, and maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 35 degrees.

“From tomorrow we are counting on very high temperatures throughout the country for this period, with a range between 27, up to 35, possibly 36 degrees, the highest values ​​being expected in the southern and southeastern part of the country, where we will certainly talk about a heat wave. The beginning of autumn, that is, today, will be improving from the perspective of the manifestations of atmospheric instability“, said Mateescu.

The weather is warming up as of today, with highs between 24 and 32 degrees. In Bucharest, a high of around 30-31 degrees is expected. “If Tuesday and Wednesday bring scorching temperatures, especially in the south-southeast of the country, they will come with them, starting Wednesday afternoon and throughout the night from Wednesday to Thursday, and with atmospheric instability phenomena, especially in the western half, where the showers could be torrential and the amounts of water could be greater.

Even Thursday will bring temporarily accentuated cloudiness in the western, northwestern, central part of the country, but also in the mountain area, where periods with showers will also be characterized by significant amounts of precipitation, possibly also by intensification of winds, which may locally take on the appearance of gales”, said Mateescu.

“Overall, however, the first decade of September this year will be characterized by warmer weather than usual and with temperatures approaching and exceeding the threshold of a heat wave day, the highest values ​​being expected in the southern and southeastern part of the country”, she emphasized.

Because it is the last week of school holidays, Mateescu also spoke about the weather forecast for the coast. “Even in the coastal area, we expect generally beautiful weather, instability phenomena will not be present. This is what the information from this morning shows. There will be air temperatures at the level of 25-26 degrees, the maximum of a summer day being 25 degrees. So, we still have time to spend a mini-vacation or a vacation in this part of the country, during this period,” said the meteorologist. The sea water will be around 20-22 degrees, Mateescu specified.