Heatwave to hit Romania, temperatures up to 37C

Heatwave is installing in Romania, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

On Monday, the heat wave and heat wave will cover Banat and Oltenia, and in the following days they will also extend to Muntenia, Dobrogea, southern and central Moldova, Transylvania and Crișana, according to the National Meteorology Administration (ANM).

The maximum temperatures will generally climb up to 34C and 37C and the thermal discomfort will be accentuated especially in the plain areas, where the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The air temperature will be increasing in Bucharest as well, and from Tuesday the weather will become hot, the thermal discomfort will increase and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Overall, the highs will be 34…37C and the lows 18…21C. The sky will be variable, and especially on Tuesday and Friday afternoon there will be conditions for showers, thunderstorms and wind gusts, weather forecasters say.