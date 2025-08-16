Heatwaves and Storms: Romania Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Counties Bihor, Arad, and Timiș are under an orange heatwave warning on Saturday, with temperatures reaching up to 38°C. Several other regions are also under yellow heatwave alerts the same day. On Sunday, rain and storms are expected in Transylvania, Maramureș, southern Banat, northern Moldova, and mountainous areas.

An orange alert is in effect Saturday between 12:00–21:00 in Bihor, Arad, and Timiș counties, where heatwaves, extremely high temperatures, and severe thermal discomfort are forecast. “On Saturday (August 16), the heatwave will persist and intensify in Bihor, Arad, and Timiș, with significant thermal discomfort and a temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will reach 37–38°C,” announced ANM.

During the same period, a yellow alert is in place for Maramureș, northern Crișana, southern Banat, most of Transylvania, western and southern Oltenia, as well as southwestern and central Muntenia. “On Saturday (August 16), the heatwave will continue in these regions, with high temperatures, thermal discomfort, and THI slightly above the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 33–37°C, with the highest values in the country’s southwest,” meteorologists reported.

Additionally, a yellow heatwave warning has been issued for Sunday between 12:00–21:00 in southern Oltenia, southwestern, and central Muntenia, where “temperatures will reach 35–36°C, thermal discomfort will be high, and THI will locally hit the critical 80-unit threshold,” according to ANM.

⚡ Yellow storm alerts:

On Sunday, between 13:00–21:00, a yellow warning for atmospheric instability will be in force in Transylvania, Maramureș, southern Banat, northern Moldova, and most mountain regions. “There will be periods of atmospheric instability with torrential showers, thunderstorms, strong wind gusts (50–70 km/h), storms, and isolated hail (1–3 cm). Short-term rainfall amounts will reach 20–30 l/sqm and locally, especially in mountainous areas, over 40–50 l/sqm,” ANM specified. Such phenomena will also occur more locally in Banat, Crișana, and the sub-Carpathian areas of Oltenia and Muntenia.

Another yellow storm warning will come into effect Sunday at 21:00 and remain valid until Monday at 10:00. “In Maramureș, Transylvania, northern and central Moldova, and most mountain areas, periods of instability will bring torrential showers, thunderstorms, wind gusts (50–55 km/h), and isolated small hail (1–2 cm). Rainfall will reach 20–25 l/sqm, and locally over 35–40 l/sqm,” ANM announced. Periods of instability will also occur locally across the rest of the country.