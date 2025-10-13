11 military trains and 14 additional convoys have arrived in Romania from France and several other NATO member states for this year’s largest military exercise taking place in the country.

The French Army has established a temporary logistics base in Romania to support the deployment of troops and equipment participating in the Dacian Fall 25 exercise, which will involve approximately 5,000 soldiers and take place across training ranges in Cincu, Smârdan, Capu Midia, Babadag, Bogata, Alba Iulia, Hanu Conachi, Giarmata, and Cârţişoara, according to Euronews.

In total, 11 military trains were sent from France to Romania, each up to 600 meters long, transporting 40–50 vehicles, including Leclerc main battle tanks.

“The trains traveled four to five days to cross Europe. This is the largest rail transport operation in Europe in the last 30–40 years, maybe even longer,” said Deputy Chief Olivier, head of railway operations for the French Army.

In addition to rail transport, 14 military convoys arrived by road, and some French soldiers and military equipment were flown in. In total, 2,400 French troops will be deployed to Romania. “The goal is to deploy a full French brigade in less than a month. During this time, we need to have all the logistical, infantry, and artillery capabilities necessary for the exercise,” said Col. Aymeric de Farcy de Pontfarcy, commander of the Logistic Transport Battalion, according to Euronews.

Heavy Weapons Participating in Dacian Fall

Alongside Leclerc tanks, the French brought additional tanks, armored vehicles, and Caesar self-propelled howitzers. Italy contributes Centauro II wheeled “light tanks,” Romania will deploy Piranha 5 armored personnel carriers, and Poland brings Rosomak armored vehicles.

Portugal will deploy Pandur armored personnel carriers, while Belgium and Luxembourg contribute other armored vehicles. Romanian F-16 fighter jets and NATO allies’ Eurofighter Typhoons, as well as IAR 330 Puma helicopters, will also participate.

Romania will also deploy the 282nd Armored Brigade “Unirea Principatelor,” including TR-85M1 Bizon tanks, MLI-84M1 Jder armored fighting vehicles, and Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles.

“Approximately 5,000 soldiers and 800–900 mechanized vehicles will be in Romania. The movement of NATO allies to Romania has already begun, and on October 20, this exercise will start, running until November 13 across multiple training ranges and units in Romania. Allies from several countries will participate, with the French as the main contributors, permanently stationed at Cincu in the Cincu Battle Group. France is making a significant effort for this exercise,” explained Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu.

“What we are doing is training together with our allies, preparing together with our allies… so we can respond faster, more clearly, and more decisively,” the Romanian DefMin added.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the exercise will take place at training ranges in Cincu, Smârdan, Capu Midia, Babadag, Bogata, Alba Iulia, Hanu Conachi, Giarmata, and Cârţişoara, with military equipment provided by Romania and nine other allied countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. Training sequences will also take place in Bulgaria.

Romania contributes the 282nd Armored Brigade “Unirea Principatelor” and units under the Multinational Brigade Southeast Command, alongside land, air, naval, and cyber forces.

The exercise is planned by the Multinational Division Southeast Command (HQ MND-SE) in Bucharest, with the primary objective of operational integration of subordinate and affiliated HQ MND-SE structures, marking the final stage of NATO Battle Groups in Romania and Bulgaria reaching full brigade-level capability.