Heavy snowfalls in 15 counties

Meteorologists have issued a code yellow alert for heavy snowfalls in the mountain areas. There will be bead weather almost countrywide, with rainfalls, wind, snowfalls and sleet in store.

During January 8, 12:00hrs-January 9, 04:00hrs, there will be consistently snowing in Banat Mountains, in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians and locally in Oltenia, northwestern Muntenia, as well as in the southern and southeastern Transylvania.

The counties under the code yellow alert are: Alba, Argeş, Bacău, Braşov, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinţi, Prahova, Sibiu, Vâlcea and Vrancea.

For the other regions there is another weather alert in place, valid as of Saturday, 10:00hrs. There will be falls in most part of the country, particularly in the southern half. There will be mostly snowfalls, except Campia Romana and Dobruja, where rains will prevail, but there will be snowfalls and sleet on Friday evening.

The Romanian weathermen report that falls will persist throughout next week, when a cold front is also setting in.