Heritage Foundation Delegation Visits Romania

From September 7–10, 2025, a delegation from The Heritage Foundation, the most influential American think tank, visited Romania for a three-day mission. The delegation was led by James Carafano, Senior Counselor to the President and E.W. Richardson Fellow, joined by experts Kaush Arha and Jack Spencer.

The visit was co-organized by Alianta and RePatriot as part of a coordinated effort to strengthen and deepen U.S.–Romania bilateral relations.

High-Level Engagements

During the mission, the Heritage delegation held high-level meetings with key Romanian government officials, including:

· President of Romania Nicușor Dan

· Deputy Prime Minister Cătălin Predoiu

· Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu

· Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan

· Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare

· Economy Minister Radu Miruță

· Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu

· Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery Mihai Jurca

· Director of the National Cybersecurity Directorate Dan Cîmpean

· Vice President of ANCOM Pavel Popescu

They also engaged with business community members and domain experts.

Strategic Focus Areas

Discussions centered on:

· Security on NATO’s Eastern Flank

· Strengthening energy independence via increased, affordable energy production

· Developing advanced technologies, including AI, data centers, critical minerals, and specialized naval construction

· North–South economic integration through the Three Seas Initiative

· Black Sea coordination for military mobility and transatlantic trade

Opening these domains to American partners will unlock new opportunities and reinforce the transatlantic bond.

The mission was supported by Alianta and RePatriot, with the involvement of Amb. Adrian Zuckerman (ret.), Gen. (ret.) Cătălin Mihalache, and entrepreneur and civic leader Marius Bostan.

James Carafano, Vice President, The Heritage Foundation said : “In serious discussions over three days, we concluded that the top priority of Romania’s new government is achieving financial stability through a multi-year program to reduce government spending, lower public debt, and restructure unprofitable state enterprises. This commendable effort is essential to instill confidence in Romania’s economy and attract foreign investment—key prerequisites for political stability and real growth.”

“Stronger ties with the U.S. will demonstrate that Romania has trusted international partners, authentic leadership in Europe, and the ability to attract Western investment—fostering prosperity.”

“In terms of security, Romania has made difficult but responsible choices, built on three equally important pillars: the European Union, NATO, and a strong bilateral relationship with the U.S. Romania, under its current leadership, is firmly committed to this path. I am confident this course will bring both greater security and prosperity.”

In his turn, Kaush Arha, Heritage Expert, stated: “Romania’s role as the anchor of NATO’s Eastern Flank is well known. Less recognized—but increasingly valuable—is Romania’s function as a key logistics hub for defense, North–South economic integration (via the Three Seas Initiative), and connectivity to the South Caucasus and Central Asia (via the Middle Corridor). A free and open Black Sea (alongside Danube corridor development) is crucial to advancing both initiatives.”

“Romania is a potential strategic partner in critical minerals, resource extraction and processing, drone warfare, port and road infrastructure, digital services, uranium processing, and icebreaker construction, as well as other security and defense capabilities. Commercial nuclear energy is also a key area. Ultimately, Romania will serve as a vital platform for Ukraine’s reconstruction—essential to the U.S. goal of a free, independent, and resilient Ukraine.”

Marius Bostan, Leader of RePatriot pointed out: “The Heritage Foundation is the most important conservative think tank in the U.S., with remarkable expertise. Our close collaboration with Heritage, Alianta, and RePatriot is a joint effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States. This visit will be followed by future meetings in both countries. I thank the delegation for their efforts to identify the best solutions to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of both Romanian and American citizens and for their attention to the situation in Moldova.”

Amb. Adrian Zuckerman (ret.), President of Alianta said: “Romania is a reliable ally of the United States and a cornerstone of European security. Missions like this show that our friendship and partnership are alive and future-focused. The transatlantic relationship must be strengthened not only militarily but also economically, technologically, and culturally. Romanian citizens deserve security, prosperity, and a nation firmly anchored in Western values.”

The Heritage Foundation’s visit reaffirmed the shared commitment to a deeper U.S.–Romania strategic relationship, built on common values, security, economic stability, and a shared vision for the future.

The next major milestone will be the bilateral event hosted by Alianta in Washington, D.C., on December 11–12, bringing together political, business, and civic leaders to elevate the partnership further.

Additionally, during the RePatriot Summit (October 2–5), Romanians from the U.S. and across the globe will renew their bond with Romania and commit to building a prosperous and secure future for the country.

The Heritage Foundation is the most influential think tank in the United States, with a unique capacity to shape public policy through expert research, deep influence in Congress and Republican administrations, and a central role in crafting national strategies on security, economics, and energy.

RePatriot, an initiative of Romanian Business Leaders, connects the Romanian diaspora with the homeland by offering investment opportunities, networking, and civic engagement aimed at advancing Romania’s development through the global talent and resources of Romanians everywhere.

Alianta is a transatlantic friendship and cooperation organization comprising former U.S. ambassadors to Romania and individuals committed to strengthening the U.S.–Romania strategic partnership through political dialogue, economic exchange, and deeper cultural and educational ties.