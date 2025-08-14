In the summer of 2025, ornithologists in Romania received exceptional news: for the first time in more than a century, breeding of the Lesser Kestrel (Falco naumanni) has been confirmed within the country’s territory. The observation, documented with photographic evidence, marks an important milestone for the understanding and conservation of this species in the region.

First Field Observations

On May 2, 2025, two experienced ornithologists—Ciprian Fântână and József Szabó—and a biology student passionate about birds—Luca-Mátyás Szabó—observed, in the Histria area of the Razelm-Sinoe lagoon complex, a female Lesser Kestrel displaying territorial behavior. The bird was subsequently seen repeatedly during May–June by several independent observers. Usually, the female was seen alone, without a male. Only once was a young male, in his second year of life, photographed in the area by Cătălin Pomeanu, a highly active birdwatcher.

The Nest Discovery

The decisive moment came at the beginning of August 2025, when Luca-Mátyás Szabó and Ana Buzea relocated the female and monitored her behavior for an extended period. The bird was circling, catching insects, and carrying food “somewhere”—behavior typical of birds feeding chicks.

Following observations, the two identified and documented, over the next two days, an active nest with three chicks. Photographic evidence and descriptions of the chicks’ characteristics unequivocally confirm successful breeding of the species in Dobrogea.

Chosen Habitat and Local Resources

The nest was located in a habitat typical for the species, with access to open areas and a variety of food sources. Nearby were grasslands and agricultural fields, providing favorable conditions for hunting large insects—the Lesser Kestrel’s preferred prey. The nest was placed under the roof of an isolated building, in a manner typical for falcons, which, not building their own nests, often use man-made structures for breeding.

Looking Back: The Species’ Status in Romania

In the 19th century, the Lesser Kestrel was considered a breeding species in Romania. The last clear evidence of breeding before modern times dates back to 1900, at Mircea Vodă. Later, historical records continued to be mentioned in atlases and ornithological works, though concrete observations were lacking.

An isolated record from the year 2000 documented a nest in Dobrogea, but the subsequent publication of photographic evidence sparked controversy due to the variability of identification features in downy chicks only a few days old—between Lesser Kestrels and Common Kestrels. All other observations of Lesser Kestrels in Romania came from migration periods, with the species officially considered accidental in the country.

The Significance of the Discovery

For ornithologists and birdwatching enthusiasts, discovering a rare species is always a special moment—but confirming the successful breeding of the Lesser Kestrel in Romania after 125 years goes far beyond the satisfaction of a single sighting. And the credit for this belongs to Luca-Mátyás Szabó.

This confirmation changes the outlook on the possibility of the Lesser Kestrel’s return as a breeding species in Romania. The Dobrogea region, with its varied habitat, could provide favorable conditions for establishing a small population, provided that threats (such as intensified agriculture—including pesticide use—urbanization, and overgrazing) are properly managed.

The discovery underscores the importance of continuous species monitoring and the involvement of the ornithological community in reporting relevant observations. The event brings a ray of hope for the country’s avian diversity and reminds us that nature can still surprise, even after decades. The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) aims to continue monitoring the area and encourage the prompt reporting of any future sightings in order to protect this valuable occurrence.