Historic result: Romania ranks 4th in the world at the International Mathematics Olympiad

Romanian Olympic students won 5 gold and one silver medals at the International Mathematics Olympiad (IOM) 2023 in Japan, bringing Romania to 1st place in Europe and 4th place in the world, after China, the United States and South Korea, Edupedu.ro reported. Only one student of the batch comes from a state high school.

The Romanian Olympians broke last year’s record of 194 points in total, collecting 208 points this year, thus establishing the highest score of the Romanian Math Olympiad team since 1995, when 230 points were recorded. In 1999, however, Romania ranked 4th internationally, with 173 points.

In 1996 Romania won first place worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad, with 187 points. According to the organizers, the students had two days of tests, 4 and a half hours each. The 6 issues received at IMO 2023 can be consulted below in the article.

Romania’s mathematics Olympic batch is coordinated by professors Cătălin-Liviu Gherghe from the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest and Mihai Chiș from the West University of Timișoara.

All 3 problems from the first day were done perfectly by the 6 Romanian students, and one student, David Anghel, did all the problems on all days, with maximum score, Professor Cătălin Gherghe, one of the batch coordinators, declares for Edupedu.ro. which tells about the multiple historical results, he believes. “We were only 6 or 7 points behind South Korea, the one in 3rd place,” says Gherghe.

Students who won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2023 (IMO 2023):

David – Andrei Anghel, 11th grade. He also won a gold medal in 2022 and a silver medal in 2021. He is a student at the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest (aka ICHB);

Andrei Moldovan , 12th grade. He obtained a silver medal at IMO 2022 and 2021. He is a student at the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest;

Pavel Ciurea, 10th grade – new to the team, is a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest;

Robert Dragomirescu, 12th grade . He obtained a gold medal in 2022 and Honorable Mention at IMO 2021. He is a student at the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest;

Andrei – Giovani Chiriță, 11th grade. He obtained a silver medal at the IMO last year and a bronze medal in 2021. He is a student at the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Informatics in Bucharest.

Radu – Andrei Lecoiu, 12th grade, won the silver medal at the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2023). At the IMO 2022, he got all silver, and in 2021 – a bronze medal. He is a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest.