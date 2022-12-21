Holiday lights in Bucharest turned off for an hour this evening, in solidarity with Ukraine

The festive lighting will be turned off on Wednesday evening in several areas in the center of Bucharest, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, announced the general mayor, Nicusor Dan, who specified that in this way the Capital City Hall joins the initiative “O time for Ukraine”.

“As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, today, December 21, 2022, we join the initiative “An Hour for Ukraine” and we will turn off the festive lighting on the streets of the Capital tonight, on the longest night of the year, in the time interval 20.00 – 21.00. Through this action, we show our support for the neighboring country in an energy crisis due to the war it is going through and which affects millions of people who will spend their holidays in the dark”, the Capital’s mayor announced on Facebook.

The Bucharest Municipal Public Lighting Company will switch off for one hour the approximately 3,000 light installations on Bd. Magheru, from Piaţa Universității and Piaţa Romană, Bd. Lascăr Catargiu, Bd. Kiseleff, Bd. Unirii, Calea Victoriei and Piaţa Presei Libere, as well as and at the Christmas Fair in Piata Constituției, where the lights that decorate the tree will be turned off, the mayor also specified.

The initiative belongs to the members of the Parliament of Ukraine, the United4Ukraine network of the European Parliament, with the support of the Kyiv and London City Halls.