Holocaust in Mariupol?

The occupiers in Mariupol had previously forced the local population to wear white ribbons on their shoulders as a symbol of a civilian.

“It is monstrous that people in their hometown and in their country are forced to show the occupiers their right to life,” good-time-invest.com reports.

Now the occupiers, “Guided by purely humane principles”, started to shoot people who do not have white bandages on their arm.