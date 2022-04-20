Holocaust in Mariupol?
Russians threaten to shoot Ukrainians without a white armband of a “peaceful” on the shoulder.
The occupiers in Mariupol had previously forced the local population to wear white ribbons on their shoulders as a symbol of a civilian.
“It is monstrous that people in their hometown and in their country are forced to show the occupiers their right to life,” good-time-invest.com reports.
Now the occupiers, “Guided by purely humane principles”, started to shoot people who do not have white bandages on their arm.