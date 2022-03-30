Hot air mass with Saharan dust reaches Romania

An air mass laden with dust particles of Saharan origin from North Africa will reach Europe, including Romania, between March 30 and April 1, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced on Wednesday.

“Between 30 March – 01 April the air circulation will be made from the southwest and southwestern preweight sectors, and towards the western end, so it will favor the advance across North Africa of a tropical air mass, loaded with dust particles with a Saharian origins, especially towards the south and south-east of Europe, including in area of our country. Concentration of dust particles that are expected to reach above Romania will be lower compared to those in the southern Italian Peninsula and the Balkan Peninsula. Dust deposits will be able to be observed in areas and intervals with rain, starting Thursday (March 31) in the west, center and north of the country, then on the narrow sky and the rest,” says a press release.