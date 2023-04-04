Hotel in Tilburg refused to accommodate a researcher because he is Romanian

The Romanian Alexandru Hegyi, whose case became well-known after he was refused accommodation at a hotel in Tilburg, The Netherlands, because of his nationality, says that he received a message from the booking platform through which Booking.com announces that it had ceased cooperation with that hotel.

Moreover, the accommodation unit can no longer be found when searching on the well-known platform for reservations in the field of hospitality.

“A small victory has taken place today, even if its taste is extremely bitter. Booking.com has removed the property’s name from its website pending the investigation. In addition, the Anti-Discrimination Office in the Netherlands is conducting its own investigation,” wrote Alexandru Hegyi on Facebook.

The Romanian posted a message that he claims he received from the online booking platform, through which it expresses its regret for the “atrocious experience” the tourist had.

Booking specifies, in the message published by Hegyi, that it has suspended the hotel from the website and that it does not agree with such behavior on the part of Booking’s partners, customers or staff. The platform announces that it will return to the Romanian the sum of 104.5 euros that he had paid for one night’s accommodation.

The reservation platform sent a message to the Romanian tourist after he wrote and complained about his experience, given that the reservation had been made through Booking.com.

Romanian Alexandru Hegyi made a reservation through the Booking platform at a hotel in the Dutch city of Tilburg, but was contacted by the hotel’s representatives and informed that the reservation was canceled due to his nationality.

Alexandru Hegyi is a scientific researcher, works in the field of archeology at the Center for Southeast Asian Studies and currently lives in Kyoto, Japan.