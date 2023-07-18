Hottest weather expected today. Europe “is melting” down

Southern Romania remains under a heatwave Code Orange alert. Today, however, it will be even hotter. Meteorologists announce maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, after yesterday’s record was 38.4 degrees Celsius in Bucharest.

The highest temperature felt was 46 degrees in Herculaneum. Experts say we should get used to heatwave episodes, accompanied by blizzards. Extreme phenomena will become more and more frequent, so that they will replace what we now call “normal weather”.

Tuesday morning, at 7:00 a.m., in Bechet, in Dolj, the temperature felt is 26 degrees Celsius, and in Timișoara – 23 degrees. Yesterday, the highest temperature felt was 46 degrees, in Herculaneum. “Unfortunately, we should get used to this new reality, with extreme temperatures and heat waves. It’s a very big problem, but there are still things we can do. We are not in a situation to panic. Something else can be done. We, to this kind of temperature, to these fluctuations, can adapt over time. But an increase in the average global temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius, that’s where the problems start,” said the specialist. He added that we still have a small window to avoid this increase, but if concrete actions are not taken, “it is possible that in a few years, in 10 years, we will reach this value“, Bogdan Antonescu – specialist in extreme weather phenomena.

Orange heat wave code

The heat wave will persist and will be hot during Tuesday in more than half of the country, and in Oltenia and in most of Muntenia the maximum temperatures will reach 39 degrees.

An orange Code covers partially the counties of Mehedinţi, Gorj, Vâlcea, Argeş and Dâmboviţa and fully the counties of Ialomiţa, Călărași, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Teleorman, Olt, Dolj and the municipality of Bucharest. Maximum temperatures will generally reach 38…39 degrees, thermal discomfort will be accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Minimum temperatures will generally be above 20…22 degrees.

Also, a yellow heat code applies to counties in the south, southeast and locally the west and center of the territory, where the maximum temperatures will generally be between 33 and 37 degrees. Thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The minimum temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

New heat records expected in Europe, as well

The heat wave engulfing southern Europe will intensify further on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius. The most affected countries will be Italy, Spain and Greece, according to the European Space Agency, BBC and Sky News report.

Temperatures in the central Mediterranean are expected to reach highs on Tuesday. Nights will also be extremely warm, providing little relief from the lingering heat. The highest temperature in Europe was recorded on Monday in the south of Spain, where Andujar recorded 44.8°C, reports the BBC. The European Space Agency has announced that the Italian island of Sardinia could see 48 degrees Celsius and there are warnings that parts of Italy could continue to experience extreme heat for another 10 days. In Rome, there could be 15 days of 40 degrees Celsius, according to the BBC.