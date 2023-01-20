How many Romanians know the meaning of January 24?

January 24, the date that marks the historical event also known as the Union of Romanian Principalities or the Little Union, under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, is also the first national holiday of the Romanians in the new year. As this year the holiday falls on a Tuesday, Reveal Marketing Research conducted a nationally representative study to find out what are the plans and activities preferred by Romanians on this day off.

How Romanians organize around the legal holiday of the Union of Romanian Principalities

According to the results of the study, 82% of Romanians know the significance of January 24, associating it with the Union of Romanian Principalities, while 11% confuse this legal holiday with the Great Union of Alba Iulia.

Taking a look at Romanians’ plans for this end of the month, 45% of those employed declare that they will have work between the weekend and January 24, while 55% will go to work on Monday. Among those who will benefit from the mini-vacation, most received a day off from the employer (38%), while 34% will have to make up the day off on another day, and 28% took a day of annual leave.

The vacation in the mountains is the main attraction on the occasion of the mini-holiday on January 24 While 33% of the lucky long weekenders will go on holiday outside the city, to a significantly greater extent those aged between 35-55 (48%), 67% will stay at home, especially young people between 18-24 years (83%) and those over 55 (90%).

Referring to the favorite destinations of Romanians for a mini-vacation, we note that 35% of those who will leave home intend to go to the mountains, 29% will visit their family or friends outside the town, 13% will choose another city from country, and 12% a destination outside the country. Regarding the main attraction, the mountain holiday, we see a significant difference of 20 percentage points by gender, with women preferring this activity to a greater extent than men (45% vs. 25%).

The data show us that Romanians intend to allocate, on average, a budget of 593 RON per person on a mini-vacation, and if we turn our attention to young people between the ages of 18-34, we notice that they are more relaxed from a financial point of view, mentioning an average amount of 740 RON.

Most of the Romanians who will not be away on a mini-vacation choose to relax at home In the top of the favorite activities of the 67% of Romanians who will not go on a mini-vacation on January 24, we find relaxing activities at home, such as reading or watching movies/series (42%) – especially for people over 55 (59% ), followed by going out in the city – activities such as going out to terraces, restaurants or attending events are preferred to a greater extent by young people aged 18-24 (24%), while 14% say they will go on visits to friends or family members nearby.