How much are Romanians spending on food?

Romanians spend twice as much on food and non-alcoholic beverages than the European average, according to a latest Eurostat survey

In 2019, households in the EU spent over €956 billion (equivalent to 6.8% of EU GDP) on ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’.

This represents 13.0% of total consumption expenditure and ranks as the third-largest category of household expenditure after ‘housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’, which accounted for 23.5% of household expenditure, and ‘transport’ (13.1%).

Households in Romania spent around a fourth of total household consumption expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages (26.0%), followed by households in Lithuania (20.2%) and Estonia (19.3%).

In contrast, the share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages was less than 10% in three EU Member States: Ireland (8.6%), Luxembourg (8.9%) and Austria (9.7%).

Lithuania – sharpest decline in food expenditure, Czechia and Slovakia highest increase

Between 2009 and 2019, the share of total household expenditure on food fell or remained stable in most EU Member States. The largest decrease was recorded in Lithuania (from 25.4% of total household expenditure in 2009 to 20.2% in 2019, a fall of 5.2 percentage points (pp)), followed by Malta (-3.5 pp) and Poland (-3.0 pp).

In contrast, household expenditure on food increased in seven EU Member States. The largest increase was recorded in Czechia (from 14.2% in 2009 to 15.5% in 2019, +1.3 pp), followed by Slovakia (+1.1 pp), Hungary (+0.5 pp) and the Netherlands (+0.4 pp).