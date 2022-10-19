How much does a family with two children need to live decently in Romania?

The value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children for the month of September 2022 is 8,659 lei per month, compared to 7,233 lei in September 2021, increasing by 19.7%, according to data from the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and Syndex Romania.

According to the report “The minimum monthly consumption basket for a decent living for the population of Romania”, the value of the basket for a family of two adults and one child is 7,112 lei per month, for a family of two adults without children it is 5,322 lei per month, and for a single adult it is 3,275 lei per month. The basket value was recalculated based on the price indices communicated by the National Institute of Statistics for September 2022, compared to September 2021.

The report mentions that, between July and September 2018, Syndex Romania and the Quality of Life Research Institute conducted a national level research to establish a minimum consumption basket for a decent living for the Romanian population. The results of this research should constitute a new stage in the discussion about the resources necessary for the living of the population in Romania, not so much due to the renewal of the older concept of the minimum consumption basket, but especially due to the explicit emphasis on the notion of a decent standard of living and expenses which must be covered so that the population of Romania can ensure such a standard of living.

The idea of ​​a minimum consumption basket for a decent living involves the creation of a set of periodic expenses necessary to fulfill some basic needs for a family with a given structure. In addition to the immediate needs for survival – shelter, food – the minimum basket for a decent living covers a comprehensive series of current needs such as clothing, personal hygiene, education, health care, transport, communications, recreation, as well as possible unforeseen expenses (events family, health problems, etc.).

“The increase in the total value of the consumption basket is determined by the strong increase in costs for the chapters (1) Food (+18.8%), (2) Clothing and footwear (+20.9%), (3) Housing (+31 .2%), (5) Housing expenses (+34.0%). Even if we remove the effect of Chapter 5 (housing expenses) — rising interest rates have a strong impact on the cost of housing and therefore the value of the entire basket — the overall value of the basket increased by more than 16%,” according to the report.