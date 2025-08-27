For many Romanian employees, vacation is still seen as an essential way to recharge and boost productivity. However, data shows that taking time off doesn’t always mean a full break from professional responsibilities. According to a study conducted by Pluxee, only 28% of employees say they manage to completely disconnect from work during their vacation, while nearly half (47%) remain available for emergencies.

Although most employees are entitled to 21–25 days off per year (60% of respondents), very few manage to use all their available time: by August 1, 2025, only 8% had used up their full vacation allowance. At the same time, nearly 1 in 5 employees (20%) hadn’t taken any vacation at all in the first eight months of the year — a clear sign that for many, taking a break is still a postponed option.

How Romanians Plan Their Vacations

While 5–10 day vacations remain a popular choice for 37% of employees, more and more are opting to alternate their pace: 39% combine short breaks with longer getaways in an effort to manage their energy more effectively throughout the year.

To truly disconnect, nearly half (45%) say they need at least 6–10 days off, while 29% require more than 10 days.

Barriers Keeping Romanians Connected to Work Even on Vacation

Time off is often shaped by company culture. While 44% say it’s very easy to request a day off, nearly half (47%) admit they hesitate to do so, and 9% say it’s difficult or nearly impossible.

Among the main obstacles that prevent employees from taking vacation are heavy workloads and the lack of a replacement, mentioned by 38% of respondents. For another 18%, the pressure to always be available plays a key role, while 15% say they habitually put work first — even when they have a chance to rest.

“The results show that employees’ need to recharge during vacation often clashes with ongoing work pressures. Organizational culture plays a critical role: in companies where managers lead by example and vacations are encouraged, people return more motivated and engaged. At Pluxee, we believe that the employee benefits package should also include solutions that address relaxation, rest, and work-life balance — factors that directly impact long-term satisfaction and performance,” said Gabor Olajos, Country Managing Director, Pluxee Romania & Bulgaria.

Upon returning from vacation, 23% of employees say they always feel more motivated, while 9% report anxiety over unresolved tasks.

With only 1 in 5 employees receiving financial support for domestic vacations, companies have a clear opportunity to expand their benefits packages in a direction that directly impacts employee wellbeing.

The study was conducted by iVox Research for Pluxee Romania between August 12–18, 2025, on a sample of 1,000 urban Romanian employees over the age of 18, working in the private sector. Method: CAWI – Computer Assisted Web Interviewing.