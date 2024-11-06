The Doctor Dejeu team, one of the most sought-after multidisciplinary teams in Romania in the field of bariatric surgery, has top nutritionists, psychologists and dieticians who offer patients a new chance at a healthy lifestyle and better diet control. Bariatrics is not just surgery, it is a long-term commitment to improving the eating habits and overall health of people suffering from obesity.

An important factor that members of the Doctor Dejeu Clinic emphasize is diet control and avoiding overeating. Many patients facing obesity and metabolic diseases need to learn how to manage their relationship with food. The nutritionists of the Doctor Dejeu Team offer support to patients and personalized solutions to prevent this overeating, thus maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding post-operative complications.

Five effective techniques to control your portions and prevent overeating:

Use smaller plates

Smaller plates create the illusion of bigger portions, which helps you to eat less without feeling guilty.

Read nutrition labels

This can be said to be a first step towards making the right choices about better and healthier foods. The more you pay attention to the labels, the better you can manage your daily calorie intake and make sure they are not in excess.

Eat slowly and mindfully

The nutritionists at Doctor Dejeu recommend that patients eat slowly and consciously.For example, it’s good to savor each bite, as this will make you recognize body signals such as satiety and prevent overeating.

Plan your meals

Meal planning is one of the best strategies to avoid impulse eating and to keep control over your portions.

Listen to your body

Learn to recognize your body’s hunger and satiety signals. It’s important to eat when you’re hungry and stop when you feel full, even if you still have food on your plate. The Doctor Dejeu team encourages patients to become more aware of these signals and avoid emotional or impulsive eating.

The Doctor Dejeu Clinic not only offers fully personalized support to patients who have undergone bariatric surgery, but also helps them to create a good relationship with food and adopt healthy lifestyle habits.