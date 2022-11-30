How to develop a narrative writing style?

You have probably read a narrative book, whether you’re a student or professional. Perhaps you enjoyed Game of Thrones and decided that you would like to read the book. Maybe you have watched all of BBC Sherlock and want to learn more about the adventures of this eccentric detective. No matter what reason you had to read a narrative book while you were reading, one thing is certain: you saw the character in your head.

These narratives are created by authors who have mastered the art and technique of painting pictures with words. These are the Piccasos and Da Vincis of pen and paper. You feel real emotions as you read their stories. They make it easy to care about the stories they write.

Perhaps you are a student writing a story, or a beginner writer eager to start your first novel. These tips will help you create a compelling story before you begin writing.

1. Experiment with a Variety of Narratives

A general rule of thumb for writing is to read a lot. If you have never read a well-written book, how can you tell if your writing skills are good? Reading fictional books can help you see how skilled authors communicate their stories. This is not the only type you should read.

Take a look at news articles and news reports to see if you can find witness testimony. Pay attention to the language used by witnesses, the way they speak, their facial expressions, and how they behave while speaking. This will allow you to see how people react under different circumstances. You should read a lot!

You could also walk or take a bus ride. Turn off any music and plug your headphones in. Start listening to strangers. This will allow you to get a sense of the way people talk, and can give you ideas for scenes or entire chapters. Be careful not to giggle or laugh at Grandma Martha’s dentures. This will blow your cover!

2. Achieve a Realistic Goal

Setting a realistic goal is a good way to get started in writing narratives. The length of a novel or short story can vary from 1,000 to 150,000 words. For a beginner, this may seem daunting but it is important to establish your expectations. Start by writing a 1,000 word story. Start slow and see how long it takes. Then, you can improve.

Do not set unrealistic goals. Writing is an artistic process. There will be days when you struggle to write 1,000 words, but there will also come days when 5,000 words will take only a few hours.

3. Learn from other writers

Talking with other writers can be a great way to learn about their writing styles. You might consider joining a writing group or attending a book signing. You can learn from other writers and incorporate their ideas into your own work.



4. A Story-Driven Video Game

Story-driven games offer a unique experience because they allow the player to see the story firsthand. Through the use of the player’s character, they offer a suspension in belief. The player dictates what the character does and how they respond to the game. It is essential that you can put yourself in the shoes and experiences of your characters as a narrative writer.

Stories-driven games can spark creativity and give you new ideas, just like reading books. Similar to the eavesdropping tip above, games can give you insight into different languages and ways of speaking. You can even make this tip more interesting by playing games with themes from other cultures. This will allow you to learn about different speaking patterns and habits.

5. Get to know your characters

A good story requires unique characters that readers will love. People will not be interested in your story if you create a boring character. A character sheet is a great way to make your character relatable and engaging. Grab a piece of paper or a word document, and fill it with the details of your character.

These categories will help you get started.

Backstory – Your character’s history is the backstory. This could be a story about their tragic past that led to their current path. This could include a story about how they were able to overcome a scar or learn a particular skill.

Skills – Your character’s mental and physical capabilities are what skills are. It is best to avoid having too many skills. They could become bored if they have the answer to every problem.

Personality – You should write down the character’s personality to avoid writing lines and scenes that don’t fit their personality. Your characters should be able to respond and act according to their personalities.

Weaknesses: Making your character vulnerable can help you make them more interesting. It will be easier for you to find new companions who can compliment your character if you have a list. This will help you to build your antagonist and make them more dangerous for the protagonist.

These are the basics of your character sheet. This should not be done only for your main character. It should be used for all characters in the story. These character sheets may not be visible to the public, but they will engage readers by showing them how your characters develop and are constructed.

6. Remember, you are painting with words

Write your story as a whole person, not just as a writer. Think of yourself as a painter. It is important for your readers to picture what you’re imagining in their heads while you write.

You should use words that can invoke deep emotions and help readers picture the scene. Instead of saying, “He was very happy to see the night sky for first time”, use “A stream of ecstasy filled him with glitter as the night skies introduced him to the stars.” Narrative writing is all about using words to help readers visualize the emotions and events of the characters.

Conclusion

Narrative writing is one of the most engaging and fun styles of writing. You will be writing directly from your head, so it can seem daunting at first. Once you get started, the flow of your creativity will take over and you’ll be writing nonstop. These tips will ensure that your narrative writings capture the attention of your readers.