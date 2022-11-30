How will be the weather like in Bucharest, Alba Iulia, where National Day parades are scheduled

Meteorologists have issued a special forecast for December 1st, according to which there will be sleet, snow and wind in Bucharest, and there will be fog in Alba Iulia.

Meteorologists announce that, on National Day, there will be mixed precipitation in Bucharest: rain and, temporarily, sleet and snow, and the wind will have some intensification during the day. The maximum temperature will be 1-2 degrees.

In Alba Iulia, the maximums will be slightly higher, around 5-6 degrees, the sky will be cloudy, and the morning will be foggy.

The wind will blow moderately, with slight intensifications during the day, when it will reach speeds of 35-40 kilometers per hour. The temperature will not have significant variations during the interval, so the maximum will be 1-2 degrees, and the minimum will be 0-1 degrees.

In Alba Iulia, during the day the sky will be temporarily cloudy, but in the morning there will be foggy conditions. In the evening and at night the sky will become cloudy and light mixed precipitation (rain, sleet and snow) will be possible. Weak and moderate wind will blow. The maximum temperature will be 5-6 degrees, and the minimum will be 1-2 degrees.

A wave of cold air will cover the entire country in the following days. From December 1, it will not be more than 8 degrees. The precipitation area will gradually expand, at first in the southern half, then throughout the territory: it will rain in Dobrogea, snow will prevail in Moldova and in the mountains, and sleet will prevail in the rest.