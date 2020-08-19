How will school start? Minimum 1-metre social distancing, mandatory face masks, intense disinfection

Classrooms must be arranged so that a minimum one-metre social distancing should be observed, reads the draft decree published on the Health Ministry’s website. The draft also says that when social distancing is not possible, the school has to install transparent plastic dividers between desks.

Other measures say that pupils will wear face masks and they must be monitored during breaks to ensure the kids are observing social distancing (they are not allowed to hug each other, to touch the hands or to stay close to one another) and that they are not exchanging personal items (phone, tablets, writing tools, toys, etc).

The Public Health Directions must inform the School Inspectorates by September 7 on the epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in order to propose the proper scenario to be enforced for the school start.

In their turn, the committees for emergency situations will issue the resolution on the scenario for each school until September 10. School is starting in Romania on September 14 this year.

The basic measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus included:

rigouros handwashing;

firm disinfection and cleaning actions in the school;

both pupils and teachers and the entire school staff must wear face masks during all the time they are inside the school;

limiting the contact among pupils from different classes;

avoiding that pupils change classrooms (one class-one classroom rule).

Other measures:

the permanent notification of the school staff, pupils and parents on the protection measures against SARS-CoV-2 infection;

the need of home isolation of pupils in case they or one of their family members have fever or other symptoms that might lead to COVID-19 suspicion (cough, difficulty in breathing, losing sense of smell or taste)

schools will enforce the general rules of this guide and will adopt specific norms.

If there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in different classes of the same school unit, courses are suspended for 14 days since the debut day of the last case.

If teachers get infected with COVID-19, they are compelled to announced the management of the school, which will inform the county Direction of Public Health.