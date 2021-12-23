How’s the weather on Christmas? Rainfall, strong wind and glazed frost till Sunday, blizzard in the mountain areas

The Romanian National Meteorology Administration (ANM) has issued a weather report of moderate rainfall, intense wind gusts and frost for Christmas, valid from Thursday, at 22.00, until Sunday at 10.00. Meteorologists also sent a yellow code of snow and blizzard for the mountain area, valid on Friday between 02.00 and 14.

According to the weather report, in the north, center and west of the country there will be temporary precipitation, moderate in quantity, and the quantities of water, accumulated throughout the interval, will exceed locally 20 … 30 l / sqm and isolated 40 … 50 l / sqm, especially in the hilly and mountainous area.

On Thursday night to Friday (December 23/24) and in the first part of Friday there will be mixed rainfall in Crișana and in some places in Banat and southwestern Transylvania, and in Maramureș and locally in the mountains, in Transylvania and in the north It will snow in Moldova and a layer of snow will be deposited.

On Christmas Eve, Friday (December 24) in the low relief areas the precipitation will gradually turn into rain, and especially on Friday night towards Saturday (December 24/25) and Saturday (December 25), in the mountains, at lower altitudes of 1700 m, the rains will predominate, determining the melting of the snow layer. Locally, there will be icing. The wind will blow in most regions with speeds generally of 45 … 55 km / h, and on the mountain ridges the gusts will exceed 80 … 90 km / h, blowing snow and scattering snow.

A yellow code alert warns that the wind will intensify in the mountains, especially in the high area, with gusts that will exceed 80 … 100 km / h, blowing snow, scattering snow and causing decreased visibility. In the Apuseni Mountains, in the western groups of the Southern Carpathians, in the Eastern Carpathians and in the counties of Maramureș, Satu Mare, Sălaj and Bistrița, it will snow significantly and a new layer of snow will be deposited, locally consistent.