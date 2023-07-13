Huge maze in a cornfield to be inaugurated near Romania

A 5.5 kilometer long maze was created near the Hungarian town of Kiszombor near the border with Romania, in a five hectare corn field. The new attraction is to be inaugurated on Saturday, and if the intrepid visitor does not get lost, the path between the entrance and exit of the labyrinth can be completed in one hour and twenty minutes, MTI and news.ro report.

The life-size version of the popular maze game was made by four people, after about 400 hours of work.

The one and a half meter wide alleys between the corn rows were made with a hoe when the plants were small, Erzsébet Endrész, president of the “Hortensia” organization, which deals with activities to present Hungarian history and traditions, told MTI is the creator of the project.

The central figure of the drawing created by the paths between the corn rows – which were first designed on a small scale, on graph paper – is an oil well, because 50 years ago, in 1973, the first well was drilled in the village such a well, and in the past half century, oil exploitation provided many jobs to the people of the area.

The Roman numeral XV can be found in the labyrinth, because this is the fifteenth summer when such a labyrinth has been built near the village.

Due to the rainy weather and the seeds used, the height of the plants reaches 2.5 meters, and in some places it even exceeds this level, so that the visitor sees only the blue sky above and the green wall formed by the rows of corn. The maze awaits visitors until the corn harvest, which is planned to take place on August 20. The labyrinth can be explored every Friday and Saturday, after dark and until midnight, and the use of a flashlight is recommended.