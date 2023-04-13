Hundreds coins of Roman dinars dating from BC unearthed by a priest in Sebis, Arad county

599 Roman republican dinars, made of silver, were recently discovered in Sebiș, in Arad county. The treasure was unearthed by a priest with the help of a metal detecting. The man had found some silver coins in a field on the outskirts of town and immediately notified the authorities.

At the end of March, Dorel Ancuța, Orthodox priest in Susani parish, authorized holder of a metal detector, discovered several silver coins in the Sebiș area. The man immediately notified the competent institutions, and following archaeological excavations, the specialists unearthed a real monetary treasure.

“The archaeologists of the Arad Museum Complex excavated a box, managing to establish the fact that the coins were deposited in three adjacent groups, probably three bags made of cloth or leather, materials that decomposed. After documentation, the coins were extracted. The primary analysis carried out on them provides, for the time being, the following information: the discovery is of the monetary hoard type, composed of 599 Roman republican dinars, made of silver, sometimes alloyed with variable amounts of inferior metals”, the message published on social networks states by the representatives of the Arad Museum Complex.

According to specialists, the coins, showing different degrees of wear, were issued over several decades, starting with the second half of the 2nd century BC. B.C., until the last quarter of the 1st century B.C. BC, when they were probably buried.

“The closest analogy for this discovery is the treasure from Bârsa (Arad county), unearthed in 1862. Several contemporary sources speak of several hundred, even over a thousand silver coins, but unfortunately, at that time , only 29 republican Roman denarii were recovered; the period of their issuance and the time of their burial are similar to those of the treasure recently discovered in Sebiș”, informs the Arad Museum Complex.