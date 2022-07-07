Hundreds of delayed flights and dozens of canceled flights at Otopeni Airport

Nearly a thousand flights (landings and takeoffs) were delayed by more than 30 minutes at Henri Coanda Airport, while 56 flights were canceled in the last week by the airlines that were supposed to operate them, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company. Most delays and canceled flights were reported to Wizz Air, which has a large market share at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.

“The airlines operating these flights reported that the delays were caused by causes such as rotation of the aircraft or crew, route restrictions, lack of crew (pilots or flight attendants) or aircraft, loading / unloading of bulky items, airport facilities or aircraft failures. The number of delays generally corresponds to the market share of airlines at Henri Coandă Bucharest International Airport, so most of them were registered at Wizzair (264 flights), TAROM (162 flights), Ryanair (148) and Blue Air (99 flights) “, say the representatives of the Bucharest Airports National Company.

Also in the last week, 56 flights were canceled by airlines (30 take-offs and 26 landings), of which Wizzair had 23 flights canceled, Ryanair six and TAROM four.

Overall, during June 30 and July 6, 2,357 flights (1,189 landings and 1,177 takeoffs) were operated at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest.