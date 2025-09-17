Hundreds of Flamingos Spotted Near Romania’s Coast

Hundreds of flamingos have stopped near the Romanian Black Sea coast. The pink birds found a resting spot on Lake Nuntași.

According to experts, our country has been on their migration route for over a decade, and the lakes near the seaside are the perfect resting place. The weather is warm, the waters are not too deep, and algae and crustaceans are abundant.

Specialists warn that flamingos are extremely easily frightened, so people are advised to keep their distance.

Flamingo birds have been spotted for many years in Romania, on the Black Sea Coast areas or in the Danube Delta.

Last year in May, dozens of flamingo birds could be seen on the Sfântu Gheorghe arm of the Danube.