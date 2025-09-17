Hundreds of Flamingos Spotted Near Romania’s Coast
Hundreds of flamingos have stopped near the Romanian Black Sea coast. The pink birds found a resting spot on Lake Nuntași.
According to experts, our country has been on their migration route for over a decade, and the lakes near the seaside are the perfect resting place. The weather is warm, the waters are not too deep, and algae and crustaceans are abundant.
Specialists warn that flamingos are extremely easily frightened, so people are advised to keep their distance.
Flamingo birds have been spotted for many years in Romania, on the Black Sea Coast areas or in the Danube Delta.
Last year in May, dozens of flamingo birds could be seen on the Sfântu Gheorghe arm of the Danube.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002