Hungary re-opens all border points with Romania

The Romanian-Hungarian border points Nyírabrány – Valea lui Mihai has been re-opened, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjártó has announced today, as Daily News Hungary reported. It was the last border checkpoint between the two countries that was still closed.

People who are coming from Romania to other countries and who are crossing the border through Hungary will still have to used the transit corridors and only certain gas stations, being compelled to leave Hungary on the shortest possible route, Hungary’s police informed.

Those who are transiting Hungary will be able to enter the country only if they agree to have their health checked, who are suspects of coronavirus and who can prove that they will be accepted by the country of destination.

The waiting time at Nadlac, the biggest border posts between Hungary and Romania, was around 90 minutes on the exit route from Romania, and 40 minutes on the route to enter Romania.