ID card in Romania to be mandatory from the age of 12

Romanians will have a ID card from the age of 12 as of next year, instead of the age of 14, as it is now. The new ID card will also see some changes, it will look like a bank card and will incorporate a CIP device.

All these changes are comprised by a draft project posted on the Interior Ministry’s website.



The ID card will have the following periods of validity:



6 years for people aged from 12 to 18;

10 years after the person turns 18

unlimited after the person turns 70.

The ministry’s draft also stipulates that upon the parents’ request, thus optionally, the electronic ID card could be released for any child, regardless of his/her age.

The initiators argue that it will be more useful for the citizen to show the child’s ID Card, than his/her birth certificate.