Illegal Constructions Defy Law in Techirghiol Protected Area

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) has raised the alarm over illegal construction works carried out inside the protected natural area of Lake Techirghiol, a site of major ecological importance for bird conservation. Despite sanctions and an official order to halt the works, SOR reports that construction continues, causing irreversible damage to valuable habitats.

A Biodiversity Hotspot Under Threat

Lake Techirghiol is not only a Natura 2000 site (ROSPA0061) but also a Ramsar wetland of international importance, providing critical habitat for over 288 bird species. According to SOR, the area benefits from a Management Plan, officially approved by Order No. 851/2025, which explicitly prohibits the construction of buildings within the site’s perimeter.

“Any unauthorized intervention undermines conservation efforts and violates existing legislation,” the organization stated.

Timeline of Events

June 19, 2025: SOR field teams identified a 50 m² concrete foundation, soil clearing, and new access roads on the lake’s southern shore.

June 20, 2025: The organization formally notified environmental authorities, Tuzla City Hall, and the Constanța Police.

August 15, 2025: Monitoring revealed that construction had advanced, with a wooden structure built on the foundation.

August 22, 2025: SOR extended its complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office in Mangalia and the State Construction Inspectorate (ISC).

August 27–28, 2025: ISC conducted an inspection, fined those responsible, and issued an order to halt works.

September 5, 2025: Despite the order, SOR documented continued works with photo and video evidence.

September 9, 2025: A formal criminal complaint was submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office in Mangalia.

Impact on Species and Habitats

SOR warns that unauthorized construction has destroyed grassland habitats crucial for nesting species such as the Eurasian stone-curlew (Burhinus oedicnemus), tawny pipit (Anthus campestris), and calandra lark (Melanocorypha calandra). Feeding areas for protected species—including the red-footed falcon (Falco vespertinus), European roller (Coracias garrulus), and saker falcon (Falco cherrug)—have also been affected.

SOR’s Demands

The Romanian Ornithological Society has outlined three key objectives:

Restoration of habitats: The demolition of illegal constructions and full ecological restoration of the damaged areas. Proportional sanctions: Legal accountability, including criminal charges where necessary, for those who ignored the stop-work order. Firm institutional response: Stronger enforcement from all authorities to prevent similar cases and ensure compliance with environmental law.

Standing Guard Over Nature

“SOR will continue to monitor this case closely and use every legal instrument available to ensure that environmental law is respected,” the organization stressed.

For Romania’s leading ornithological NGO, the situation at Lake Techirghiol is more than a local issue—it is a warning about the fragility of protected areas and the urgent need for vigilance against illegal exploitation.