Illegal waste brought from Italy to Romania

Environment inspectors have found out more waste imported from Italy and illegally deposited in Ineu and Vadu Crisului, Bihor county.

The inspectors determined that the importers used fake documents to bring the dump in Romania where the waste was supposed to be burnt or recycled.

Bihor Environment Guard gave a RON 60,000 fine and filed a criminal complaints against the importer company.

Meanwhile, checks are going on in Bihor county, for there might be other clandestine dumpsters as well.

Last week, inspectors found a first waste transport that was supposed to just transit Romania, as the documents said, which was actually abandoned in the area of Ineu de Cris village.

The Romanian authorities will notify their Italian counterparts to bear the costs of the waste repatriation.