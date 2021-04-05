Impressive ceremony on the Catholic Easter amid pandemic restrictions in Miercurea Ciuc

An impressive religious ceremony on the occasion Catholic Easter took place in Miercurea Ciuc on Sunday morning, amid restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was attended by a large number of Catholic believers, who observed the social distancing rules.

If the ceremony took place only in front of the Administrative Palace in Miercurea Ciuc in the previous years, local authorities have decided this year to expand the area to observe the social distancing. People bearing baskets with Easter meals have lined up in order in the shape of a cross.

Organizers have shared protection facemasks those who hadn’t. At the same time, to reduce the number of participants, the call was for the believers to have only one member of the family attending the service.

Organizers have initially announced 2,000 people attending, but the final number was around 3,500.

The consecration service was officiated by the bishop of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Alba Iulia, Tamas Jozsef. After the service, priests went among the people and consecrated the Easter meals. The Mass was also broadcast online and some people listened to the service on their mobile phones, as well.

The tradition of Easter meal consecration in the open air is extremely loved in Miercurea Ciuc, as it gathers the community together. This tradition was enforced by bishop Tamas Jozsef in 2001, as the churches in the city had become too small to host large crowds.