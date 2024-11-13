Improving self-esteem and confidence: advice from the experts

In Romania, many people have confidence or self-esteem problems and, unfortunately, bariatric patients are among them. According to psychologists from the Doctor Dejeu team, self-confidence does not come from the outside, but from the inside, from accepting and learning to love oneself.

Bariatric patients go through various transformations, both physically and mentally, but the basic elements in the process of improving their new version of themselves are closely linked to self-esteem and self-confidence. When we know what we can do and how to control our emotions, we feel more confident.

If you’re one of those who have had bariatric surgery, you don’t have to identify yourself as a person with low self-esteem right away. On the contrary, you should accept with open arms the support that the specialists and those around you offer.

“This topic is a very delicate one when we meet with our patients, but every time we manage to convince them that the simple fact that they have taken this first step towards a better lifestyle is a positive result of their self-esteem” – says Anca Pavel, psychologist in the Doctor Dejeu Team.

Self-confidence can be achieved by following a set of best practices suggested by specialists:

Recognize your personal progress

Don’t just wait for the biggest and most visible results to self-praise. Every step, however small, is an achievement that brings you closer to your goal.

Learn to love yourself

Stop and give yourself some love! It’s time to appreciate yourself, give yourself the respect and support you deserve.

Re-evaluate how you see yourself

It’s not just about how you look. Pay attention to your inner growth and develop a self-image that reflects your true potential.

Build a lifestyle that represents you

Your lifestyle should be about you, not just about temporary change. Adopt healthy habits that boost your confidence and self-esteem.

Connect with your personal values

What’s really important to you? Rediscover what defines you and use these values as a guide in all the decisions you make.

Learn from experiences

It’s okay if there are challenges. The important thing is to learn from them and keep evolving.

Set realistic goals

Confidence grows with every goal you reach. There’s no need to rush, set achievable goals and enjoy each milestone.

Surround yourself with positive people

Stay close to those who motivate you and make you believe that nothing is impossible or that things are not as complicated as they seem.

If you’ve ticked all the above steps, which the psychologists at Doctor Dejeu recommend, then you’re on the right track!