After a record-breaking year in 2024, when 154 Romanian students received 463 admission offers from prestigious universities like Harvard, Yale, and Oxford, interest in top universities has surged. For 2025, 544 Romanian students are preparing to apply, marking an impressive 253% increase compared to the previous year.

Why Are Applications to International Universities Increasing?

A key factor is the growing global competitiveness. The number of international students rose from 2 million in 2000 to over 6 million in 2018, turning admissions to top universities into a fierce competition for excellence.

Additionally, international education options provide clear advantages: graduates who study abroad are 24% more likely to secure employment than those who remain in their home countries (OECD). Students view international universities not only as symbols of academic excellence but also as gateways to higher-paying global careers.

Upgrade Education, the company that has prepared the largest number of Romanian students for top universities, has consistently demonstrated a successful methodology. Recently, this methodology was recognized at ICERI, one of the largest international education conferences. Through its tailored programs, Upgrade Education has annually helped students gain admission to world-renowned institutions like Harvard, Yale, Cambridge, and Oxford.

The company’s founder, Tinu Bosînceanu, explains the drivers behind this remarkable growth:

“Romania has the chance to turn this phenomenon from a brain drain into a brain gain. Young people studying abroad bring back global skills, innovative perspectives, and valuable international networks. By supporting and leveraging these talents, Romania can become a hub of innovation and excellence. For students, parents, and teachers, the question is not just ‘Where should we study?’ but also ‘How can we use this experience to create a lasting impact at home?’”

Where Do Romanian Students Dream of Studying in 2025?

According to data from Upgrade Education, the top destinations for Romanian students in 2025 are:

European Union : 283 students aim to enroll in universities like Bocconi University, the University of Amsterdam, or ESADE University.

: 283 students aim to enroll in universities like Bocconi University, the University of Amsterdam, or ESADE University. United States : 101 students aspire to gain admission to institutions like Harvard, Yale, Illinois Institute of Technology, Drexel University, or Georgia Institute of Technology.

: 101 students aspire to gain admission to institutions like Harvard, Yale, Illinois Institute of Technology, Drexel University, or Georgia Institute of Technology. United Kingdom: 81 students focus on Oxford and Cambridge, while another 79 target institutions such as King’s College London.

These preferences reflect the ambitions of Romanian students, positioning Romania as a leader in educational mobility within Eastern Europe. Approximately 7% of Romanian students study abroad, compared to the EU average of 3.6%. This percentage is significantly higher than in neighboring Eastern European countries such as Poland (1.3%), Hungary (2.2%), or Bulgaria (3.8%).

The Growing Trend of Romanian Students Studying Abroad

According to UNESCO data on international student mobility, the number of Romanian students studying abroad has grown exponentially over the past two decades. In 2000, approximately 12,500 Romanian students were enrolled in foreign universities. By 2016, this number had reached 34,320, and the trend continues to rise.

Why Do Students Choose to Study Abroad?

The same 2020 OECD report shows that more than 1 in 2 Romanian students feel that the higher education system in Romania is inadequate for preparing them for the job market. This sentiment, combined with the clear benefits of international education, drives an increasing number of students to pursue studies abroad.

How Do Romanian Students Prepare for University Life Abroad?

Customized academic preparation programs play a crucial role in the success of Romanian students. These programs not only equip them with the tools needed to excel in the admission process but also give them the confidence to aim for top universities.

Tinu Bosînceanu emphasizes the importance of role models:

“I wouldn’t have applied to Harvard if someone from my high school hadn’t taken that step before me. It inspired me to see that it was possible, and I asked myself: Why couldn’t I do it too? I believe in the power of example, and at Upgrade, we use this model – students work with alumni from the universities they aspire to join. When you see what you can become, your confidence skyrockets.”

This combination of confidence and a well-thought-out strategy is essential for students aspiring to study at institutions like Harvard, Cambridge, or Oxford.

Romania: From Brain Drain to Brain Gain

The growing number of students choosing international studies raises a crucial question: what impact will this trend have on Romania?

A study shows that 55% of Romanian students who pursue higher education abroad do not plan to return home after graduation. Access to international networks, well-paid jobs, and dynamic labor markets are decisive factors for staying in their host countries.

However, graduates who choose to return to Romania bring with them global skills, expertise, and innovative perspectives.

“International education has the power to transform Romania. Those who return create a new generation of leaders with a global vision, ready to make changes in their communities,” says Tinu Bosînceanu, founder and Harvard alumnus.

“I’ve witnessed how international education gives young Romanians a clear projection of their potential. Those who are guided correctly not only succeed in entering top universities but also integrate into global success networks,” adds Bosînceanu.

There are numerous examples of young people who, after completing their studies abroad, choose to return to Romania and contribute to the country’s development.

Success Stories: Erik and Tana

Erik, Head of Growth, and Tana, Head of Education, exemplify the impact international education can have. After studying at top universities, they chose to return to Romania, playing pivotal roles in significant local projects.

“Through their example, Erik and Tana inspire new generations of leaders to see Romania as a place where they can make a meaningful difference,” emphasizes Bosînceanu.

“With proper guidance and strategic support, Romania can transform Brain Drain into Brain Gain. It’s time to invest in young talent and strengthen the connection between global education and local success.”

Admissions to Top Universities: How 1-on-1 Mentorship Increases Success Rates

The Upgrade mentorship program has produced outstanding results for students aspiring to gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide. Over 1,500 participants have received more than 5,000 admission offers, with every student securing at least three options to choose from.

Results at a Glance:

United Kingdom : 93% acceptance rate, compared to a general rate of 38%.

: 93% acceptance rate, compared to a general rate of 38%. United States : 60% acceptance rate, versus a general rate of 19%.

: 60% acceptance rate, versus a general rate of 19%. Europe : Over 90% success rate, in contrast to the general rate of 37%.

: Over 90% success rate, in contrast to the general rate of 37%. Oxbridge : 21% acceptance rate, more than double the general rate of 9%.

: 21% acceptance rate, more than double the general rate of 9%. Ivy League: 22% acceptance rate, compared to a general rate of only 4%.

The program’s tailored mentorship approach ensures that students not only meet admission requirements but also gain the confidence and skills necessary to excel in the competitive application processes at the world’s most prestigious universities.