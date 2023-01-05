In the “Happiness” ranking, Romania outperformed Spain, Italy and Croatia

The Finns remain the happiest people in the world in 2022 as well, and Romania climbed 18 places in the happiness ranking made every year by the World Happiness Report, which took into account the evaluation of happiness, goodwill and trust during the COVID-19 and after the pandemic. In the list showing the quality of life, our country is seen above Spain, Italy, Croatia or Turkey.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the World Happiness Report, thus inviting us to look back and forward while maintaining our reporting of current well-being and broadening our analysis of the far-ranging effects of COVID-19. Our first section presents our usual ranking and modelling of national happiness based on data covering 2019 through 2021,” says the World Happiness Report.

Romania climbed 18 places in the top of the countries with the happiest people in the world in 2022 and reached the 28th position.

Finland still ranks first, i.e. the country with the happiest people in the world. Denmark immediately follows. In third place in the World Happiness Report ranking is Iceland, which has taken the place of Switzerland, now in fourth place. The Netherlands is ranked 5th in the world for happiness.

According to the ranking, the Spaniards are less happy than the Romanians, whom the World Happiness Report sees in the 29th place. The Italians are in the 31st place, the Serbians are in the 43rd position, and the Croatians are in the ranking in the 47th place. Our Bulgarian neighbors are only in the 85th place , and Turkey is towards the bottom of the ranking, at 112.

On the last places are: Botswana (142), Rwanda (143), Zimbabwe (144), Lebanon (145) and Afghanistan (146).

The quality of life of people in each country was assessed based on gross domestic product per capita, healthy life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom to make choices for oneself and the perception of corruption in each country.