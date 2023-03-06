Incident at Otopeni Airport: A woman ran with her baby onto the runway while plane was to take off

A woman who had a small child with her forced the doors of an emergency exit and went onto the runways of Otopeni Airport to try to catch a Tarom plane that had already taken off.

The Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) specified that the incident took place on Sunday, being “a female passenger of Egyptian origin, accompanied by a small child (infant), who did not show up at the boarding gate for flight RO391 to London“, although it was announced several times over the airport public address system.

The woman arrived at the gate after boarding was completed. He forced open two doors, entered the bellows, and descended the runway. By the time he got to the plane, the pilot was already doing the maneuvers before take-off.

“Here she was stopped by the staff on the platform and taken over by the Border Police. Air traffic and ground operations were not affected, and the flight to London took off on time,” the quoted source added.

The woman was taken by the border police, and then left on another plane from Otopeni airport.