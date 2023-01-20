Increased risk of avalanche in the mountains

Salvamont Prahova warned that these days, at altitudes above 1800 meters, there is a significant risk of avalanche. The strong wind of the last few days has brought large amounts of snow, so the accumulated snow layer exceeds 3 meters in some areas. Significant amounts were deposited in the valleys, and on the northern slopes, breakaway slabs were created.

At this moment, the snow layer measures one meter at Omu Peak, and the accumulations caused by the wind reach 3-4 m, according to the data published on the Facebook page of Salvamont Prahova.

In the next period, it is announced that a new layer of snow will be deposited at over 1,800 m, which will increase the risk of avalanches, the quoted source says. “We note that all steep tourist routes are not practicable in the winter season. You can consult the list of mountain routes in Prahova County, declared closed in the winter season, at www.salvamontprahova.ro. We advise tourists not to venture into the high mountain area and to travel only the tourist routes at the base of the mountain”, says the Salvamont Prahova post.