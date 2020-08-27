Indoor restaurants, cinema halls likely to re-open as of September 1

Theatres and cinemas, as well as indoor restaurant areas will probably re-open on September 1, in compliance with health safety conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are two sectors where I consider it is necessary to resume business as soon as possible and where it is possible to do so under safe conditions. Theaters and cinemas, theatres in general, will probably be able to open on September 1. Of course, under special safety conditions, spectators will have to be social distanced, with everyone wearing ace masks. I think it is important for culture to resume activities wherever conditions allow. What would we be without culture? I think it’s important,” Iohannis said.

The head of state also said that after September 1 “restaurants can resume indoor dining” under certain circumstances, provided safety conditions are met.

“The second sector that is hurting and where activity should be resumed is the HORECA sector, especially indoor dining. The weather is getting colder, outdoor dining can be used for some time, but after a while it will no longer be possible. I believe that after September 1, indoor dining can resumed, under certain conditions. At the same time, considering the rules of social distancing, not all tables could be used given health protection rules and the specific local conditions,” Iohannis pointed out.

The President argued that the the two sectors – culture and hospitality – are “important”. “Now that we have learned how to behave in a pandemic, we can take this step. Obviously, we are not returning to normal, the activity will be carried out under special conditions, with special rules, but I believe that operations could be resumed wherever possible,” Iohannis said.