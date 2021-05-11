Infection rate falls below 1.5 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The infection rate has dropped below 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, standing at 1.49 on Tuesday, the Bucharest Public Health Direction announced.

PM Florin Citu says that the decrease of the infection rate in the Capital proves the success of the vaccination campaign.

“The only major thing that has happened in the past month was this vaccination campaign. We see a significant decrease all through the country, which means that the pressure on the hospitals has also decompressed and we are almost close to normalcy (…) We have the necessary vaccine doses and we don’t have any excuse to reach the proposed target for June 1 (5 million vaccinated by June),” the PM stated.

Yet, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita mentioned that there will be 5 million people vaccinated with one dose by June 1, not with both doses.

The infection rate stood at 1.59 on Monday. The highest infection rate in Bucharest, 7.08, was registered on March 31.

Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica said that authorities will wait for 48 hours to see if the downward trend is maintained and if it does the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations will be summoned to decide on waving some restrictions.

Therefore, restaurants and theater halls are expected to reopen within a capacity of 50% compared to 30% as it is now.

The restaurants, cinema halls, cafes re-opened on May 2, at a capacity of 30% during 05:00hrs-21:00hrs.