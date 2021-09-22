Infection rate goes beyond 3 per 1,000 in Bucharest, green vaccination certificate mandatory for certain events

The Covid-19 infection rate has mounted to 3.3 per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Wednesday. So, the Capital is the red scenario, along with other counties such as Timis, Satu Mare and Ilfov, and the attendance to certain events and activities will be possible only with the green vaccination certificate.

The green COVID-19 certificate will be required for access to bars, restaurants, public and private events, concerts, shows, swimming pools.

In counties / localities where the cumulative incidence at 14 days is higher than 3 per thousand inhabitants and less than or equal to 6 per thousand, the new rules provide that certain activities are allowed only with the participation of the following categories of people: vaccinated against SARS- CoV-2 and for which 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule, which shows the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours and in the period between the 15th and 180th day following confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

Children aged 6 to 12 must test before going to the pool or parties

Therefore, the red scenario will bring additional costs for the families of tens of thousands of children in the Capital. It is about kids aged 6 to 12 who cannot be vaccinated against COVID at the moment. According to the government decision adopted last week, they will also have conditional access to certain activities by presenting a green certificate – they must present a negative Covid test or the proof they have gone through the disease.

The parents will so have to bear the expenses with the anti-Covid testing of the children if they want to go out with them to the restaurant, to a children’s party or to take them to a training or an hour of swimming in the pool.

To be noted in the application, a PCR test conducted at a medical clinic is required. It is not possible to generate a green certificate with a test bought from the pharmacy – even if it is approved – and carried out at home.