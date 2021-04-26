Infection rate goes down below 3.5/1,000 in Bucharest. Weekend restrictions lifted

The infection rate has climbed down below 3.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, which means weekend restrictions (movement bans and the stores schedule) are lifted. Bucharest Prefect, Alin Stoica said that the Emergency Committee had already been summoned to assess the situation.

According to the Bucharest Public Health Direction, the incidence rate in the Capital city has dropped to 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants.

If the sanitary authorities also agree, weekend restrictions will be lifted. A decision is expected to be enforced on Tuesday at midnight at the latest.

So, Bucharesters will be able to stay outdoors by 22:00hrs during the weekend instead of 20:00hrs, and stores will have the same opening hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as they have during the week. Now they have to close down at 18:00hrs during the weekend.

Gyms will also re-open. As for cinema halls and restaurants they don’t change the opening hours yet, with Prefect Alin Stoica arguing that in their case the infection case has to be lower then 3 per one thousand.