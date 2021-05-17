Infection rate in Bucharest for the first time below 1 per 1,000. All pupils might return physically to classes Wednesday

The infection rate in Bucharest has dropped below 1 per 1,000 inhabitants for the first time on Monday, reaching 0.94, according to the data released by the Public Health Direction.

Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu told Hotnews.ro that, at the earliest, all pupils in the Capital might return physically to classes starting Wednesday, May 19.

The infection rate stood at 1.06 on Sunday, after it had repeatedly decreased during the last week.

Infection rate per districts, according to data.gov.ro:

District 1 -1.06

District 2 – 1.05

District 3 – 0.74

District 4 – 1.03

District 5 – 0.8

District 6 – 0.9