Infection rate in Bucharest up to 3.77 per one thousand

The infection rate in the Capital continues to increase and reached 3.77 on Friday, compared to 3.65 the day before. The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest rose from 3 per thousand on Wednesday, and the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations will meet today to decide on the new restrictions.

In the localities where the infection rate is over 3 per thousand, but does not exceed 6 per thousand, the COVID green certificate becomes mandatory, and according to the new regulations, it also applies to children over 12 years of age.

In localities where the infection rate is over 3 per thousand, but does not exceed 6 per thousand, access to restaurants, performance halls or private events can be done only on the basis of the green COVID certificate.

The mandatory COVID certificate was introduced by the Government a week ago, by a decision. According to a new government decision adopted on Thursday, the green COVID certificate will be mandatory for children aged 12, and not from 6 years, as it was before.